Kim Chung Ha has traded her Elsa-like blonde locks for brunette hair with bangs.

The solo artist posted pictures on her personal Instagram showing off her new 'do, and fans are loving it. Although she teased her followers at the beginning, asking if they thought she was wearing a wig or actually got her hair cut, Chung Ha revealed that her new cut is real and posted a series of adorable selfies.

What do you think of Chung Ha's new look?