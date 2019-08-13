Kangnam's representatives deny that he's getting Korean citizenship to marry girlfriend Lee Sang Hwa

Kangnam is clearing up rumors that he is choosing to naturalize to become a Korean citizen and renounce his Japanese citizenship to marry his girlfriend, Lee Sang Hwa.

He will be preparing the necessary paperwork as well as study for the tests to become a Korean citizen.

His representatives stated that the documents will be submitted as soon as they are ready at the end of this month. The representatives further refuted rumors tying his motives for naturalizing, stating that "although Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa are seriously dating, it is hard to say that he decided to naturalize for marriage."









