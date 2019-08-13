Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kangnam's representatives deny that he's getting Korean citizenship to marry girlfriend Lee Sang Hwa

Kangnam is clearing up rumors that he is choosing to naturalize to become a Korean citizen and renounce his Japanese citizenship to marry his girlfriend, Lee Sang Hwa

He will be preparing the necessary paperwork as well as study for the tests to become a Korean citizen. 

His representatives stated that the documents will be submitted as soon as they are ready at the end of this month. The representatives further refuted rumors tying his motives for naturalizing, stating that "although Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa are seriously dating, it is hard to say that he decided to naturalize for marriage."



I know there's a bit of fire going on with korea and Japan, but how can he "renounce" his nationality? You are born where you are born, born in korea your nationality is korean. Born anywhere else, that is your nationality. He's korean and Japanese but where was he born? That's his nationality and he can't change where he's from. I feel like it's a bit disrespectful to your mother or fathers home country to just say your changing your nationality. I know he promotes in korea but, honestly how unethical. What if I, born in America, decided to change my nationality to Chinese? Lol

