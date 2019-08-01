Check out a sneak preview of all 12 IZ*ONE members' mobile game 'Sudden Attack' characters!

All 12 IZ*ONE members will be getting their very own 'Sudden Attack' characters soon!

Ahead of the release of their individual characters for the popular mobile game 'Sudden Attack', the IZ*ONE members shared the fun announcement with viewers above! Before beginning their individual character voice recordings, the 12 members also drew numbers to see who would go first, and who would go last (after a 12-hour wait)!

You can even catch a sneak preview of Jang Won Young, Kim Chae Won, Lee Chae Yeon, and Yabuki Nako's characters as well as some of their key lines in the latter half of the clip above. IZ*ONE's 'Sudden Attack' characters will be available this August 8!