JYP is making moves to expand the company as the Hallyu wave continues to take over western media.

It has been revealed that JYP is planning to make a Chinese boy group after the debut of the NIZI Project, which will feature Japanese members. The company also has plans to expand into the US as well.

JYP is experiencing great success due to groups like ITZY, GOT7, DAY6, Stray Kids, and TWICE. Are you looking forward to the label's new groups?