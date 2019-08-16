Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens annoyed as reporters keep mentioning Kang Daniel's name in articles about Jihyo

credit: Newsen

Netizens are irritated after reporters continue to use Jihyo and Kang Daniel's relationship as clickbait. 

A recent article gained criticism for its unrelated title. TWICE is currently headed to tour in Kuala Lumpur, and have arrived at Incheon airport. The article features a picture of Jihyo at the airport, posing with two heart fingers. However, the title of the article reads as 'Jihyo sends heart signals to Kang Daniel' even though the article had nothing to do with him.

Netizens expressed their annoyance at this, stating: 


"This is the reason why celebrities don't have public relationships."

"I understand why idols don't reveal their relationships. All the article titles all mention them and their significant other."

"Why would you even write that title?"

Both Kang Daniel and Jihyo are continuing with their promotion schedules while their relationship is under heavy public scrutiny. What do you think?

Kirsty_Louise5,149 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Hilarious how Allkpop is posting this when they do the exact same thing. 🙄

GreenPoop430 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

This is stupid. Idols probably sick and tired of "finger hearts", but these reporters kept asking them to do it for photo.

