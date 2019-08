Jang Nara is known for her innocent and pure look, but she's gone through a 180 degree image change for her new character in upcoming drama 'VIP'.

The Monday-Tuesday SBS drama revealed a teaser for Jang Nara's character, Na Jung Seon, who is in charge of the VIP team at a department store. Her teaser posters show a charismatic and powerful look, giving her total girl crush vibes.



This new office melodrama is definitely piquing interests. What do you think?