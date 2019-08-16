Producer/writer of 'The Simpsons' Al Jean responds to BTS V's request to be 'Drawn like a Simpson'

ARMYs and their quest to "Simpson-ify" BTS member V has reached the eyes and ears of 'The Simpsons' producer and writer, Al Jean!

Back on August 15, V requested to fans, "Can you draw me as a Simpson? I want to frame it. I want to see V Simpson. I want to see Tannie Simpson too. ARMYs who are good at drawing, if you have time, please."

Soon after V's request, numerous fans all around the world began contributing fan art pieces of V and his dog Yeontan, "Simpson-ified"! The buzz ended up reaching Al Jean, who wrote on Twitter, "@TheSimpsons attention BTS Army, no guarantee but I will try".

What do you think will come out of V's latest quest to become a 'The Simpsons' character?

