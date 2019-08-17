BTS' 'War of Hormone' became its 13th music video to surpass 200 million views on YouTube

BTS' 'War of Hormone' surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, making it the 13th music video of theirs to hit this milestone.

'War of Hormone' was released in August of 2014 as part of their first album ‘DARK & WILD’, and it has steadily garnered worldwide love since then. On August 18th at 11:05 AM KST, the music video surpassed 200 million views on YouTube.





Congratulations to BTS and A.R.M.Y!





In other news, BTS recently received their first official period of rest since debut.

