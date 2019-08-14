Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

iKON excluded from YG's summer merchandise project + fans enraged

iKON has been at the center of a lot of controversies after B.I left the group due to drug use allegations. Fans have been calling on YG Entertainment to pay more attention to the group and were furious to find out that iKON is not taking part in YG's 'August Mood' merchandise project. 

The project seems to be focusing on merchandise aligned with artists Lee Hi, BLACKPINK, WINNER, Sechskies, and Akdong Musician.


Fans are furious that iKON has been excluded and have been calling YG Entertainment out on social media. 

What do you think will happen to iKON?

fantasticlau895 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Disappointed but not surprised

2

Kim_Nana_152 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

The article is incorrect. iKON fans were not angry. They ain't gonna spend money on such a shitty merch

