iKON excluded from YG's summer merchandise project + fans enraged

iKON has been at the center of a lot of controversies after B.I left the group due to drug use allegations. Fans have been calling on YG Entertainment to pay more attention to the group and were furious to find out that iKON is not taking part in YG's 'August Mood' merchandise project.

The project seems to be focusing on merchandise aligned with artists Lee Hi, BLACKPINK, WINNER, Sechskies, and Akdong Musician.





Fans are furious that iKON has been excluded and have been calling YG Entertainment out on social media.

So no iKON huh?! @ygent_official... Hoping this means iKON will leave this sh*t hole soon pic.twitter.com/ePZ30ibfXE — fan account:송슐랭가이드! (@WhiteNight_iKON) August 14, 2019

