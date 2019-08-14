[MV & SONG REVIEW] OH MY GIRL – 'SUMMER PACKAGE [FALL IN LOVE]'

OH MY GIRL – 'SUMMER PACKAGE [FALL IN LOVE]'





Track List:





1. BUNGEE (Fall in Love)

2. Tropical Love

3. SSFWL

4. Downpour

5. Case No.L5VE

6. Tic Toc

7. Gravity

8. Crime Scene

9. Deep Sea (Underwater Love)

10. Vogue

11. Checkmate

12. SSFWL (Inst.)



Oh My Girl is back to add some sizzle to your summer with their repackage album 'Summer Package [Fall in Love].' It's basically their last release, 'The Fifth Season,' with a couple of new songs. And those two new tracks are the ones I'm going to be focused on.

"BUNGEE (Fall In Love)" is a cute, bubbly, bubblegum pop-style tune. I'll admit, the song had to grow on me. I wasn't a fan of the main verses, but I like the pounding beat in the chorus. I've always chafed against the cute girl trope, wondering if that's a fitting concept for the band. Songs like "Closer" and "Secret Garden" are so much better, at least where my ears are concerned. Now "Tropical Love" is an awesome song. They still have some of that aegyo thing going on. But it's an overall better melody, with some layering and more complex arrangements. It just fits perfectly for the summer season and just gives you a different vibe from what you normally hear from Oh My Girl. It's a meatier tune and just a good song.

I gave this LP high marks the first time around. And yeah, the new ones are hit and miss, but the rest of the album hits all the right notes, as I said in my review of the original. But if you have the new one, it's up to you whether or not to bother with these tracks. I like "Tropical Love," but "BUNGEE" wasn't as enjoyable. I like the original LP better, and it didn't need anything else, really.

MV REVIEW

The girls enjoy some summer fun in the MV for "BUNGIE!"

Sort of. In this special-effects laden MV, most of the action appears to center around an elevator. Some scenes take place in a large, obviously fake kitchen/dining area, where the group is enjoying cold drinks and cut up fruit. The group shots have them dancing and singing on some kind of platform. They dance a few different places. One is painted like a target, which is likely where they were aiming when they jumped out of the elevator.

Confused yet? Yeah, these scenes don't make a whole lot of sense, but they are fun to watch. The special effects are sprinkled throughout, and that's almost what it's like -- sprinkled. The effects are light, subtle and quick. They don't overpower the campy nature of the MV, so I guess that's something.

This MV is interesting. In contrast to most of the rest of it, the girls have grins a mile wide and seem to be just winging it most of the time. If they weren't, then that's a testament to the filmmaking. But this MV was pretty fun, and, as I said, the song grew on me too.

Score





MV Relevance.......8

MV Production......8

MV Concept..........8

MV SCORE: 8.0

Songwriting..........7

Composition.........8

Impression............8

ALBUM SCORE: 7.6

OVERALL............7.8