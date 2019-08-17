Hyoyeon, Irene & Seulgi go over fierce choreography for 'SMTOWN' concert performance

Choreographer Shim Jae Won (beatburgerjae) shared an insider look at Hyoyeon, Irene, and Seulgi's choreography for their joint 'SMTOWN' concert dance performance.
The Girls' Generation member and two Red Velvet members have been collaborating for a special dance performance at SM Entertainment's 'SMTOWN' concerts, and the choreographer revealed a close-up look. For fans who can't make it to any concerts in person, the videos below give a look at Hyoyeon, Irene, and Seulgi's savage routine.
Watch the two clips featuring Hyoyeon, Irene, and Seulgi below!
