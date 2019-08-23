Hwa Sa and stylist Han Hye Young have a girls day filled with shopping and eating

'I Live Alone' panelists Hwa Sa and stylist Han Hye Yeon got to spend some quality girl time together on the August 24 broadcast of the show.



On this day, Hwa Sa and Han Hye Yeon went shopping together in Dongdaemun. Hwa Sa even got the help of the famous stylist (who is known for her work with celebrities such as Lee Hyori) and the two bonded over the fact that they are both single. They also spent time steaming dumplings that Hwa Sa brought over as well as ordering spicy rice cakes to Han Hye Yeon's house.



Viewers got to see the adorable chemistry between the two panelists as they became closer friends. 'I Live Alone' is growing in ratings and popularity due to the chemistry and charm of the panelists and it's clear that Hwa Sa and Han Hye Yeon are definitely strong members of the show.

