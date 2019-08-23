Female idol groups that have surpassed 50,000 album sales in 2019

This year, female idol groups took the K-Pop industry by storm. Fans witnessed impressive comebacks from numerous girl groups, from rookie groups like ITZY to more experienced groups like Red Velvet. Check out the top ten female idol groups who sold more than 50,000 albums this year!

10. Lovelyz

On May 20, Lovelyz released their sixth EP “Once Upon a Time.” The album was well-received by fans and sold 54,419 copies.

9. fromis_9

fromis_9 excited fans with the release of their first single album “Fun Factory.” The album, released on June 4, sold 60,392 copies.

8. MAMAMOO

Earlier this year, MAMAMOO released their ninth EP “White Wind” on March 14. The album topped charts, selling 67,033 copies.

7. ITZY

Ever since ITZY’s debut, fans have been anticipating ITZY’s comeback. On July 9, the mini-album “IT’z ICY” was finally released, selling 77,109 copies.

6. Cosmic Girls

For the very first time, Cosmic Girls released a summer special album. “For the Summer” gained lots of popularity and sold 78,381 copies.

5. GFriend

In the beginning of the year, GFriend released their second studio album “Time For Us.” GFriend not only took first place on all music shows, but also sold 92,640 copies.

4. Red Velvet

The Red Velvet members are the queens of summer comebacks. Their EP “The ReVe Festival: Day 1” sold 182,210 copies.

3. IZ*ONE

IZ*ONE broke the record for the highest number of album sales for girl groups in the first week of release with “HEART*IZ.” They have sold 246,864 copies since the release.

2. BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK released their much-awaited second EP “Kill This Love” on April 4. The album quickly gained popularity and sold 285,521 copies.

1. TWICE

TWICE became the best-selling girl group with “Fancy You.” They surpassed the album sales of legendary groups like S.E.S and Girls’ Generation, and have sold 371,089 copies since.