Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Ong Seong Wu receiving praise for his acting debut in 'At Eighteen' + drama records personal highest rating so far

According to Nielsen Korea on August 7, episode 6 of JTBC's ongoing youth romance drama 'At Eighteen' managed to record its personal highest rating to date, with an average of 3.5%!

Starring Wanna One's Ong Seong Wu, Kim Hyang Ki, Shin Seung Ho, Kang Ki Young, ASTRO's Moonbin, and more, 'At Eighteen' is a drama revolving around the growing pains of 18-year old high school students. The production initially garnered attention as Ong Seong Wu's acting debut production, as well as former child actress Kim Hyang Ki's first female lead production since becoming an adult. 

In addition to the steadily rising viewership ratings, 'At Eighteen' is also receiving attention as viewers found Ong Seong Wu's first ever character portrayal in a drama praise-worthy. Netizens commented, "Seong Wu's deep expressions and gaze left a big impression. The drama is getting better and better so I hope a lot of people watch it", "It's a completely different side to Ong Seong Wu, he's so cute in this drama", "He's doing so much better than I expected. His facial expressions and gazes change every time depending on who he's facing. I don't think anyone else could fit Choi Jun Woo's role", "You can really feel how much effort he's put into the role", "Are they sure this is his first time acting? He's hella good", and more. 

Have you been watching Ong Seong Wu in JTBC's 'At Eighteen'? 

SimplyKlover88848 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

So proud of you, Ong Seongwu. Such a talented, hard working and humble young man. On top of that, witty! I am rooting for you and this drama. Even your ost is sooo nice to hear. Your voice is angelic and I am glad to hear it before your official music career comeback!

BorahaeBora2 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

I love his acting on the drama and its really opposite to his real character. He is a bright and funny person with full of self-confidence but clumsy. And his lead actress, she definitely a good actor.

