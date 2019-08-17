Goo Hye Sun posts and deletes screenshots of conversation with her husband Ahn Jae Hyun

Goo Hye Sun has posted and deleted two Instagram posts exposing her husband Ahn Jae Hyun wanting a divorce.

After the first confounding message on her Instagram, she has posted screenshots of her conversation with her husband. The attached image below is from her original Instagram post that is now deleted. Goo Hye Sun has explained why she posted these, and it was because of her mother. She said her mother's health has drastically deteriorated after learning Goo Hye Sun's divorce.





The conversation reads as follows. Ahn Jae Hyun in a gray bubble says "I already spoke with 'New Journey to the West' team 3 days ago about publishing your agreement and my statement next week." and Goo Hye Sun in a blue bubble responds, "Not next week. Should consider my mom's condition. For me, the 'New Journey to the West' team isn't more important than my mom's condition."

Ahn Jae Hyun responds, "Everything is settled but to sign the papers at this point. Meeting your mom seems pointless. I'll do as planned and then I'll meet your mom." Goo Hye Sun continues, "Please do as you did when you were asking for the marriage." But Ahn Jae Hyun says, "I really don't think it's going to work out. We are both very busy. I'll do as planned and then I'll meet your mom." Goo Hye Sun responded, "How dare you put your work before my mom?"



Nevertheless, Ahn Jae Hyun continues, "I'll call her. I really don't know what I'm supposed to tell her in person." The conversation ends with Goo Hye Sun saying "But you should be responsible. You have to apologize to her in person for breaking your words when you were getting married. I'm not going to stay calm if you put your work before my mom."

Currently, Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's official agency HB Entertainment said they are still figuring out what has happened with the couple. On another note, her appearance in the variety show 'My Little Old Boy' was scheduled to air later tonight in KST but the team is now reconsidering its broadcasting.



Stay tuned for updates.