Posted by porst AKP STAFF 10 hours ago

(G)I-DLE to hold first official fanmeeting 'Welcome to the Neverland' in September

(G)I-DLE have announced that they will be holding their first official fan meeting 'Welcome to the Neverland' next month. Opening on September 22nd at YES24 Live Hall in Seoul, (G)I-DLE are planning various colorful stages and events to pass this special time with their fans. This will be the official starting point for all the precious memories to be made between (G)I-DLE and their fandom, Neverland.

This past June, (G)I-DLE released their digital single 'Uh-Oh' which topped the iTunes charts in 5 countries and topped the iTunes K-pop chart in 17 countries. They have been enjoying global popularity since their debut in May 2018.

samael267 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

i thought it said netherland for a minute, and got hyped more then i shouldve.

