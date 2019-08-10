MONSTA X's Kihyun to perform seated for LA show due to rib fracture

Starship Entertainment has announced through Twitter that Kihyun will be performing seated for MONSTA X'sLos Angeles concert due to a fractured rib. According to the post, Kihyun was taken to the hospital on August 9th after experiencing chest pain and was diagnosed with a rib fracture. Management suggested Kihyun not take part in the concert due to the doctor's recommendations, but Kihyun insisted he perform in the show. The compromised was reached that he would perform seated and Starship asked for the fans understanding.

LA is the 18th and last stop on the 2019 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR which kicked off from Seoul in April.