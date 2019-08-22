Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for August 11 to August 17

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from August 11 to August 17 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 45,424,830 Points

2. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 45,173,562 Points

3. Ben - "Can You Hear My Voice" - 40,324,593Points

4. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 37,107,619 Points

5. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 34,744,638 Points

6. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 30,290,820 Points

7. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 30,118,012 Points

8. Heize - "Can You See My Heart" - 27,234,010 Points

9. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha" - 26,868,971 Points

10. Anne-Marie - "2002"- 26,462,036 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. NCT Dream - 'We Boom'

2. Kang Daniel - 'color on me'

3. NCT Dream - 'We Boom (Kihno)'

4. EXO-SC - 'What A Life'

5. Baekhyun - 'City Lights'

6. CIX - 'HELLO'

7. Weki Meki - 'WEEK END LOL'

8. The Rose - 'RED'

9. ITZY - 'IT'z ICY'

10. DAY6 - 'The Book of Us _ Gravity'

< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

2. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

3. Song Haye - "Your Regards"


4. Vibe - "Drunk On Love"

5. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

6. Maktub - "To You My Light"


7. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

8. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye"

9. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"

10. Paul Kim - "Me After You"

Source: Gaon

