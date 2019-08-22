Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Tiffany Young talks about her love for Mickey Mouse with Disney

Tiffany Young is a huge Disney fan and she doesn't hide it!

The rising solo star recently sat down to talk about her love for Mickey Mouse as a part of Disney's 'True Original Summer of Music' series. Tiffany talks about how she styles Mickey Mouse apparel and why she is inspired by the character as well.

Tiffany will be at Disney's D23 Expo this weekend where she will be celebrating the release of her most recent single "Magnetic Moon". Check out the video above to see her show off her style and charm. 

