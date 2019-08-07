Wanna One members' agencies speak up regarding group's 2-year anniversary celebration

Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

On August 7, the Wanna One members' respective agencies spoke up in regard to earlier reports, which told fans that most members of the project group would be getting together to celebrate their 2-year anniversary and greet fans.

Park Ji Hoon and Kim Jae Hwan's labels informed media outlets, "It is not an official schedule or event, but a private gathering." 

Ha Sung Woon's label relayed, "We are very careful as not to expose any private details regarding the meetup. It is difficult to give a more specific statement." On the other hand, Hwang Min Hyun's label commented, "[Hwang Min Hyun] is busy with schedules today. He will likely make a decision to attend the meetup after confirming his schedule." 

Leader Yoon Ji Sung is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service, while Lai Kuan Lin is out of reach due to his legal dispute with Cube Entertainment. The agencies of the other members have yet to respond to news of Wanna One's meetup. 

