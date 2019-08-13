EXO Lay's studio cancels contract with Samsung in support of 'One-China policy'

EXO Lay's studio canceled his contract with Samsung in support of the 'One-China policy'.



On August 13, Lay's studio announced on Weibo that they've reviewed the companies he endorses as a model, and because Samsung Electronic's global website does not follow the 'One-China policy', he's canceled his modeling contract with the company. The statement stated, "Samsung Electronics, which Lay is a model for, has unclear definitions of country and region on its official global site. The act of ambiguity about the integrity of our sovereignty and territory has severely hurt the national feelings of Chinese compatriots. We express our regret and state we cannot tolerate this."



The 'One-China policy' dictates companies must be clear when it comes to China's sovereignty over its territories, and the Samsung Electronic's global website failed to meet the policy's expectations, which resulted in Lay's contract termination with the Korean company. Lay has also been criticized for continuing to model for Versace, which apologized after listing Hong Kong and Macau as independent territories rather than a Chinese territory.

