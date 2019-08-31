Dream Catcher opens their 1st official fan club membership

Fans of Dream Catcher, you can now sign up for 1st official fan club membership!

On August 30, DreamCatcher Company has announced that the group's official fan club name is 'InSomnia' and they will take applications starting on September 2 at 6 pm KST to October 2 via Melon Ticket. Anyone who loves and supports Dream Catcher is welcome to sign up and the group has promised benefits such as priorities for future events, official fan club merchandise, and many more.

The name 'InSomnia' means 'in dreams', as 'somnia' means 'dreams' in Latin.

Don't miss this long-awaited chance and sign up for your membership!



