Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

X1 stirs another controversy with their noticeable lip-syncs during their performance at the debut show-con

The project group X1 of Mnet's 'Produce X 101' has once again stirred controversy regarding their performance at the debut show-con held on August 27. 

The debut show-con was held for about 2 hours and 20 minutes and they performed their new song 'FLASH' as well as songs from the show such as 'U GOT IT' and 'Boyness'. It was live-streamed worldwide through VliveMnet and YouTube

However, when the group was performing 'I'm here for you', member Cha Junho was spotted without singing his part but the music was playing with his vocals going. Moreover, the group has promised to showcase their version of the songs from the show. But during their performance of 'Boyness', trainee Song Yuvin's vocal was reportedly heard in the background, raising another suspicion that the group has just used the version pre-recorded during the show. Several netizens have raised concerns that this is very unprofessional and hurts both the group and trainee Song Yuvin. 

Swing Entertainment has not yet responded to any of the allegations, saying they are still investigating. 

meow0076 37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago

It is really ridiculous that they wanted to use Yuvin's version, but do not want him to be in the group!!! It is not fair... With the rigged votes controversy and rushed debut with a stained reput, they should know that all their acts will be magnified!!! They should at least show some respects to the eliminated trainees and their fans....

naaali 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

Lip syncing in music is not new and in lots of cases not bad. What is bad is lip syncing at a debut showcase. It’s like you’ve given up before trying.

