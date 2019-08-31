X1 stirs another controversy with their noticeable lip-syncs during their performance at the debut show-con

The project group X1 of Mnet's 'Produce X 101' has once again stirred controversy regarding their performance at the debut show-con held on August 27.

The debut show-con was held for about 2 hours and 20 minutes and they performed their new song 'FLASH' as well as songs from the show such as 'U GOT IT' and 'Boyness'. It was live-streamed worldwide through Vlive, Mnet and YouTube.

However, when the group was performing 'I'm here for you', member Cha Junho was spotted without singing his part but the music was playing with his vocals going. Moreover, the group has promised to showcase their version of the songs from the show. But during their performance of 'Boyness', trainee Song Yuvin's vocal was reportedly heard in the background, raising another suspicion that the group has just used the version pre-recorded during the show. Several netizens have raised concerns that this is very unprofessional and hurts both the group and trainee Song Yuvin.

Swing Entertainment has not yet responded to any of the allegations, saying they are still investigating.

