Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Geum Dong Hyun's label responds to BY9 & other ongoing fan-wanted projects

On August 13, C9 Entertainment released an official statement regarding former 'Produce X 101' contestant Geum Dong Hyun's promotion plans.

According to C9, "We have constantly monitored the progression of the fan-wanted team BY9 since the end of 'Produce X 101' with keen interest. We've since received inquiries about Geum Dong Hyun's potential participation in BY9 from many other sources, and after discussing the matter with Geum Dong Hyun, we've maintained the stance that if BY9's debut becomes confirmed, Geum Dong Hyun would willingly take part. In addition, we would like to notify that Geum Dong Hyun has no intentions of participating in any other project groups or temporary teams other than the 9-member BY9."

The label continued, "After the end of the program, Geum Dong Hyun is working hard as a trainee while receiving dance, rap, speaking, and acting lessons with other trainees within our company. We want to sincerely thank you all for your love and attention toward Geum Dong Hyun, and we ask for you continued love in the case that Geum Dong Hyun proceeds to carry on promotions in the future."



Meanwhile, BY9 is an imaginary group formed by fans of the 'Produce X 101' series, made up of the 9 members of the top 20 contestants who did not make it into the debuting group X1.