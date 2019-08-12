Rapper Kingchi Mane admits to participation in misogynistic chatroom + to be edited out of 'Show Me the Money 8'

Rapper Kingchi Mane has been revealed to be a part of a sexual harassment chatting room.

On August 10th, a post on the Hanguk University of Foreign Studies Community page received a lot of attention after it was revealed that Kingchi Mane was part of a chat room that sexually harassed women. The post stated that the chatroom, titled the 'Mad Max Room' consisted of 11 members, including Kingchi Mane, and was used to rate women and talk about them in a derogatory manner. According to the poster, many of the victims are classmates and friends who have yet to receive a direct apology from Kingchi Mane.

Kingchi Mane has since released a statement on August 11th, acknowledging his role in the chatting room stating that he had used the chatroom to talk about his female fans in a derogatory manner, and that "I apologize deeply to those who were offended or hurt by my inappropriate words. I will be reflecting and using this incident to focus on what I'm lacking" and that this incident happened in 2017 before he started his music career.

Representatives from 'Show Me the Money 8' have stated that they will be editing him out of the show as best as they can.







