Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

American actor Wesley Snipes aiming to be BTS dancer?

American actor Wesley Snipes showed interest in BTS.

At the press conference for the '2019 Chungbuk International Martial Arts and Action Film Festival' on August 28, Wesley Snipes was asked about his career. He joked about his retirement, saying, "After I finish my career as an actor, I'll fulfill my dream as a backup dancer for BTS." He added, "I'll audition. No problem."

Wesley Snipes is visiting South Korea as an award presenter for the '2019 Chungbuk International Martial Arts and Action Film Festival' taking place on August 30 to September 6.

Stay tuned for updates on BTS. 

That's so nice 🤗 he wasn't even asked about BTS in particular and yet he mentioned them

