Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 12 hours ago

After her donation, Taeyeon is the 132nd member of the Red Cross Honors Club in Korea

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon donated to the Korean Red Cross to help women and children in need and now she is the 132nd member of the Red Cross Honors Club in Korea.

Back on July 24, the Korean Red Cross revealed Taeyeon donated 100 million Won ($84,947.50 USD) to the organization's North Jeolla office, and a source shared the singer requested her donation go towards helping women, children, and adolescents in low-income households by providing hygiene products like sanitary pads. The funds will be used towards providing hygiene products in 3 schools.

Taeyeon expressed, "I decided to donate because I've watched my mother help those in need and give hope to others through the Korean Red Cross. I hope I can provide warmth to female students who are having a difficult time and feel neglected."

Taeyeon is the first celebrity from the North Jeolla province to join the Red Cross Honors Club in Korea.

