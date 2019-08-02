Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Tiffany Young dances on the 'Magnetic Moon' in comeback MV

Tiffany Young is back with the release of her newest single, "Magnetic Moon"!

A medium tempo dance pop track inspired by disco and electronic influences, "Magnetic Moon" tells the story of lovers who are attracted to each other like the pull of the moon. The single was co-produced by Tiffany Young and Fernando Garibay. Furthermore, Tiffany Young actively participated not only in composing, writing, and producing her new single, but also in the overall concept of the comeback as a whole. 

Meanwhile, Tiffany Young will be showcasing the first ever live performance of "Magnetic Moon" during her solo concert 'Open Hearts Eve' in Seoul this August 3. 

ok is it just my laptop or is the song super staticy or something like that? like i'm hearing buzzing on certain parts. especially the chorus

