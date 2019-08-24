24K reveal profile photos of their 3 new members Kiyong, Xiwoo, and Imchan

Boy group 24K would like to introduce 3 of their newest members, as they gear up for their return as '24K season 2'!

Previously, 24K announced that most of the original members of 24K such as Jinhong, Heongseob, and JungUk have decided to focus on their solo promotions or individual pursuits. As a result, the label has decided to continue the group's brand and image with '24K season 2'. Member Changsun will remain with '24K season 2' to continue his promotions with the group, joined by 3 brand new members - Kiyong, Xiwoo, and Imchan!

You can check out each of the 3 new members of 24K in their new profile images, below. Stay tuned for more details on 24K's rebirth!