Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

11

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

100%'s Hyukjin becomes final member to enlist in military today

AKP STAFF

100%'s youngest member Hyukjin is enlisting in the military today!

On August 26 KST, he reported to a military camp in Goseong, Gangwon Province, where he will receive basic training before serving as an active duty soldier.

To commemorate the day, the idol took to both 100%'s official fan cafe and social media accounts to share a short message and a final image of him with his buzzed military haircut.


"Today, I have come to enlist in the military. I'm really worried, but I also think that I will receive a lot of support," Hyukjin stated in his letter. "It is a time that will feel both long and short, but as I temporarily leave Perfections [100's fan club] to go and protect the country, I'll be glad to fulfill my duty to the nation as a Korean man, and I will do my duty to the nation with great courage."

Meanwhile, the other members of the group - Rokhyun, Chanyong, and Jonghwan - all enlisted last month. Hyukjin was able to greet fans for a final time during TOP Media's 'PTA 2019 Summer Touch' event on August 25.

Check out Hyukjin's Instagram post below!

View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요 백퍼센트 혁진입니다. ⠀ 퍼펙션 여러분에게 언젠가는 전해야 할 인사를 오늘 하게 되네요. ⠀ 저는 오늘 2019년 8월 26일로 군 입대를 하게 됐습니다. 걱정 많이 하시겠지만 그만큼 많은 응원도 해주실 거라 생각합니다. 여러분의 응원과 예쁜 마음을 생각하며 건강하게 잘 다녀오겠습니다. ⠀ 길면 길고 짧으면 짧은 시간이지만 잠시 우리 퍼펙션의 품을 떠나 나라를 지키러 다녀올 텐데 대한민국의 남자라면 마땅히 다녀와야 할 행보이기에 씩씩하게 국방의 의무를 다하고 오겠습니다. 기도와 응원 부탁드립니다. ⠀ 저를 사랑해주는 그리고 제가 사랑하는 사람들이 사는 이 나라를 제가 지킬 수 있음에 감사하며 기쁘게 다녀오겠습니다. ⠀ 사랑합니다.

A post shared by 백퍼센트 [ 100% ] (@100pergram) on

  1. 100%
  2. Hyukjin
0 648 Share 92% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND