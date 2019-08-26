100%'s Hyukjin becomes final member to enlist in military today

100%'s youngest member Hyukjin is enlisting in the military today!



On August 26 KST, he reported to a military camp in Goseong, Gangwon Province, where he will receive basic training before serving as an active duty soldier.



To commemorate the day, the idol took to both 100%'s official fan cafe and social media accounts to share a short message and a final image of him with his buzzed military haircut.





"Today, I have come to enlist in the military. I'm really worried, but I also think that I will receive a lot of support," Hyukjin stated in his letter. "It is a time that will feel both long and short, but as I temporarily leave Perfections [100's fan club] to go and protect the country, I'll be glad to fulfill my duty to the nation as a Korean man, and I will do my duty to the nation with great courage."



Meanwhile, the other members of the group - Rokhyun, Chanyong, and Jonghwan - all enlisted last month. Hyukjin was able to greet fans for a final time during TOP Media's 'PTA 2019 Summer Touch' event on August 25.



Check out Hyukjin's Instagram post below!