UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk shares 2nd poster for his solo fan meeting 'T.Y.F.L'

UP10TION member and former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Jin Hyuk's upcoming solo fan meeting 'T.Y.F.L' is come up in a matter of weeks!



The fan meeting is scheduled to take place this August 10 at 6 PM KST at Kyunghee University's Grand Peace Palace. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, July 31, at 8 PM KST through Yes24 and Interpark.

In his version 'B' solo fan meeting poster, Lee Jin Hyuk charms fans with a single flower in hand, as if offering it to his fans as a token of thanks for the love he received during 'Produce X 101'. Meanwhile, rumors indicate that the top 20 contestants of 'Produce X 101' who did not make it into the final group X1, are currently in talk to debut in a second group known as BY9 - with Jellyfish Entertainment likely in the role of the group's management company.

