GOT7's Jackson poses next to his official 'Madame Tussauds' wax figure in Hong Kong!

Back on July 29, GOT7's Jackson attended the official unveiling ceremony for his very own wax figure, to be displayed at 'Madame Tussauds' in Hong Kong!

On this day, Jackson wowed the audience by attending the event dressed in the exact same outfit, hair, makeup, and accessories as his wax figure! Fans also noted that even Jackson's wax figure is endorsing 'Fendi'.

After posing with the same "Team Wang" gesture as his was figure for fans and the press to see and photograph, Jackson commented, "The figure looks a lot like me. So this is what I look like. It's really well-made, even the little details. [The figure] even has all of the small moles in the right places. I was surprised with how similar it came out." The idol also added, "Around mid-September, I plan to release my first ever digital album. Please give it a lot of love."

Check out Jackson, as well as his family, friends, and official 'Madame Tussauds' representatives, posing with wax figure Jackson below!