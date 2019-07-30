Mnet's 'World Klass' releases first group photo of all 20 contestants

Mnet's upcoming global boy group project 'World Klass' has revealed its first ever cut of all 20 trainees, gathered in one shot!

As many of you know by now, Mnet's brand new idol survival program 'World Klass' aims to produce a worldwide K-Pop boy group known as TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra). The 20 contestants of the show must undertake unique missions taking place in Seoul, New York, and Los Angeles, in order to declare the final 10 winners who will earn a place in TOO.

The 20 'World Klass' contestants include Chihoon, Robin, Kyungho, Jisu, Taichi, Jaeyun, J.You, Woonggi, Jaeho, Kenny, Jerome, Kyungjoon, Jungsang, Sijun, Ricky, Donggeon, Minsu, Hanjun, and Lim. You can catch the beginning of these trainees' survival battle some time this September, when 'World Klass' premieres via Mnet and 'V Live'.

