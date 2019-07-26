Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

beansss AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo thanks same-age friend BTS's Jungkook for a coffee cart gift to his drama set

It looks like the cast and crew of MBC's ongoing historical romance series 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' are receiving lots of love and support - this time from BTS's Jungkook!

On July 27, 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung's male lead ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo took to his group's official Twitter to thank Jungkook for a delicious coffee cart gift. Cha Eun Woo wrote, "Jungkook, come here, let's eat and play. #Thank you #It was delicious."


The idol's message of thanks mirrors the slogan written right above Jungkook's coffee cart, which reads, "Lee Rim, come here, let's eat and play." (Lee Rim is the character Cha Eun Woo plays in 'Rookie Historian'.)

Have you been watching Cha Eun Woo in 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'?

