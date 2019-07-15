Two boys declare war in adorable prologue for Pentagon's new single 'Humph!'

Pentagon is getting closer and closer to making their comeback!

On July 15, the group revealed a short prologue video to set fans up for their upcoming single "Humph!," which was produced by Giriboy for their ninth mini album 'SUM(ME:R).'

In the clip, two young boys draw a blue chalk line down the center of their shared school desk, turning away from one another as they sit, silently, at their respective sides of the table.

Meanwhile, the "Humph!" music video will be released in full on July 17 KST.

Check out the prologue below!