Tiffany Young exudes ethereal power in her new "Magnetic Moon" teaser images for her upcoming single and North American tour.

As previously announced, Tiffany has been gearing up for both a comeback and her first North American tour as she continues to tease fans with breathtaking photos that show off her new look.

Stay tuned for the release of "Magnetic Moon" and for more information on her upcoming tour, which begins in San Francisco on October 25th!