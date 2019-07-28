Monsta X discuss their favorite TV shows and debate Kihyun's best hairstyle at 'Most Requested Live'

Monsta X sat down with 'Most Requested Live With Romeo' to complete an 'Ask Anything Chat' for their promotions for "Who Do U Love" featuring French Montana.

During the chat, the members answered a variety of fan questions sent to them from around the world, including what their favorite Monsta X memories are and what new English phrases they have learned on tour.



Which Monsta X members watches 'Stranger Things'? Do they still keep in touch with Steve Aoki? Find out the answers to all these questions and more in the full Q&A video above!