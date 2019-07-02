The top 10 most searched dramas in June

The summer is the perfect time to catch up on Korean dramas. In the past few months, several new dramas have been released and continue to increasingly gain popularity. Check out the top 10 most searched dramas on Naver according to June 23 data.

1. Arthdal Chronicles

‘Arthdal Chronicles’ is a romance fantasy drama that stars popular actors Jang Dong Gun, Song Joong Ki, Kim Ji Won, and Kim Ok Vin. The characters live in a mythical land called Arth, where they encounter numerous hardships, but also find new love in the process.

2. Voice 3

‘Voice 3’ is a thriller drama featuring Lee Ha Na as Kang Kwon Joo and Lee Jin Wook as Do Kang Woo. It is the third season of the 2017 OCN TV series ‘Voice’ and portrays the lives of 112 emergency call center and dispatch employees who put up a fight against a powerful international cartel in the dark web.

3. Mother of Mine

‘Mother of Mine’ is a family drama that highlights the love-hate relationship between a mother and her three very different daughters. It features popular actors like Kim Hae Sook, Ki Tae Yong, Hong Jong Hyun, and Kim So Yeon.

4. Aide

‘Aide’ is a unique political drama that displays the lives of politicians and their aides who make attempts to escalate the political ladder. The first season was released on June 14 by JTBC, and the second season is already scheduled for November 2019.

5. Search: WWW

‘Search: WWW’ is a romance drama that tells the unique stories of three different confident women who try to defeat the gender prejudices and discrimination. The main cast consists of Im Soo Jung, Lee Da Her, Jeon Hye Jin, Jang Ki Yong, Lee Jae Wook, and Ji Seung Hyun.

6. One Spring Night

‘One Spring Night’ is a romance miniseries about a Lee Jung In, played by Han Ji Min. Lee Jung In is a librarian in a relationship with longtime boyfriend Kwon Ki Seok, played by Kim Joon Han, who boasts impressive credentials. However, when Lee Jung In meets Yoo Ji Ho, played by Jung Hae In, she falls in love.

7. Angel’s Last Mission: Love

‘Angel’s Last Mission: Love’ is a romance fantasy drama that follows Dan, an optimistic, but a troublesome angel who is assigned to find true love for ballerina Lee Yeon Seo. In the process, Dan finds himself developing feelings for Lee Yeon Seo.

8. The Wind Blows

‘The Wind Blows’ is a melodrama featuring well-known actors Kam Woo Sung as Dae Chul and Kim Ha Neul as Soo Jin. Dae Chul finds out that he has Alzheimer's and divorces Soo Jin, but he later reunites with her and realizes his true emotions.

9. Joseon Survival

‘Joseon Survival’ is a unique drama that takes viewers back in time to the year 1562. Former national archer and current deliveryman Han Jung Rok travels to the past and develops an unusual friendship with Im Kkeok Jeong, an infamous thief from the Joseon Dynasty.



10. Mung Bean Flower

'Mung Bean Flower' is a historical drama featuring Jo Jung Suk, Yoon Shi Yoon, and Han Ye Ri. The drama takes place during the Donghak Peasant Revolution of 1894-1895 and highlights a battle between two half-brothers who fight on opposite sides.