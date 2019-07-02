Park Bom talks about her friendship with Dara + cites her as the reason for her appearance on 'Video Star'

Friendships between idol group members are known to be strong due to the long period of training and promotion they went through and Park Bom and Dara's friendship is a strong testament to that fact.

Park Bom recently appeared on the July 2 broadcast of 'Video Star' in which fellow 2NE1 member Dara is an MC. Bom stated that if it wasn't for Dara, she wouldn't have appeared on 'Video Star' at all.



Dara appeared to have looked very touched by this and thanked Bom for her kind words.



