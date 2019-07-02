WINNER find happiness in Japanese version 'Ah Yeah' MV

Just a day after releasing the MV for the Japanese version of "Millions" yesterday, WINNER have returned with a full MV for the Japanese version of "Ah Yeah"!

Similar to their "Millions" MV from yesterday, WINNER bring back some of the same, fun sets and backdrops from the Korean MV for "Ah Yeah" in the Japanese MV. Both title tracks are a part of WINNER's brand new Japanese mini album 'WE', released online back on July 1, and awaiting release physically on August 7.

Watch WINNER overcome their struggles and find happiness again, in the Japanese "Ah Yeah" MV above!



