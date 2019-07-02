Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

WINNER find happiness in Japanese version 'Ah Yeah' MV

AKP STAFF

Just a day after releasing the MV for the Japanese version of "Millions" yesterday, WINNER have returned with a full MV for the Japanese version of "Ah Yeah"!

Similar to their "Millions" MV from yesterday, WINNER bring back some of the same, fun sets and backdrops from the Korean MV for "Ah Yeah" in the Japanese MV. Both title tracks are a part of WINNER's brand new Japanese mini album 'WE', released online back on July 1, and awaiting release physically on August 7. 

Watch WINNER overcome their struggles and find happiness again, in the Japanese "Ah Yeah" MV above!

sandybee3-193 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

It's nice, i'm always happy to see WINNER, but i wish YG acts would release Songs only for the japanese market like they did back then again instead of a japanese version of a Korean Song.

