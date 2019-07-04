Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Super Junior's Siwon calls out sasaeng fans on Instagram

Super Junior's Siwon called out sasaeng fans on Instagram.

On July 4, Siwon shared the handsome photo below along with the message, "Truly loving someone is understanding and caring for them, not invading their privacy, not stalking them, or not spreading baseless rumors about them."

Fans left messages of support, writing, "I agree," "I'm sorry you have to go through this," and "I love you."

Siwon most recently starred in the KBS drama 'My Fellow Citizens', which wrapped up this past May. 

Ohboy695,030 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

Sadly, it's likee talking to a wall. Sasaengs need a good therapist.

8

Kirsty_Louise2,428 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

Wise words, I wish the girls who torment idols would take this on board. Its unlikely any saesang fan is about to take this in to account but it needed to be said.

