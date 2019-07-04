Super Junior's Siwon calls out sasaeng fans on Instagram

Super Junior's Siwon called out sasaeng fans on Instagram.



On July 4, Siwon shared the handsome photo below along with the message, "Truly loving someone is understanding and caring for them, not invading their privacy, not stalking them, or not spreading baseless rumors about them."





Fans left messages of support, writing, "I agree," "I'm sorry you have to go through this," and "I love you."



Siwon most recently starred in the KBS drama 'My Fellow Citizens', which wrapped up this past May.