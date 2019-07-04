Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
MAMAMOO make it 'Wow' for 'Search: WWW' OST

MAMAMOO are the voices behind "Wow" for the 'Search: WWW' OST.

"Wow" is about biding your time and taking the steps to impress everyone with your skill and talent. The music video above follows tech genius Bae Tami (played by Lim Soo Jung) as she fights against the odds for the success of her search engine platform Unicon.

Check out MAMAMOO's "Wow" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

