Dongkiz's Jonghyeong looks classy in chic, vintage suit styles for his comeback teaser images

Rookie boy group Dongkiz will be returning soon with their first ever comeback album, 'Blockbuster'!

Jonghyeong is the first member up of Dongkiz to hint at the group's drastic transformation this time around, rocking chic, vintage styles as if time traveling back to the early 1900's. It's D-9 until Dongkiz's first full comeback since debut, and the group will be releasing individual concept photos of their remaining 4 members in the following week, before 'Blockbuster' drops on July 22 at 12 PM KST.

Are you liking Dongkiz's comeback concept so far?