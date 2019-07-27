SS501's Kim Kyu Jong apologizes to fans for post of alleged girlfriend

SS501's Kim Kyu Jong has apologized to fans for the accidental post of his alleged girlfriend.



After posting and deleting the photos on Instagram below, Kim Kyu Jong wrote, "I'm sorry for surprising my garden peas (his fans) and disappointing you. I'm currently spending my time filming a movie and preparing for a musical and play. I wanted to greet you with a good image, and I was wondering what I should say. I'm sorry for sending you a message so late."



He continued, "I sincerely apologize for making your heart hurt. I'm always thankful to you."



As previously reported, the SS501 member was previously wrapped up in dating rumors with a non-celebrity in April of 2018, but his label CI ENT insisted they were simply rumors. The rumors have come up once again with the photos below posted on his social media.

