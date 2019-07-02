2AM's Changmin dances 'To the DJ' on 'Immortal Song'

2AM's Changmin danced "To the DJ" on the July 27th installment of 'Immortal Song'.



For the special dedicated to Yoon Si Nae, Changmin covered the legendary singer's 1982 track "To the DJ". He expressed, "I'll show you the original song's color that's still sophisticated after time has passed. I'm going to have fun."



Yoo Si Nae commented, "You made my eyes and ears happy." However, it was Bobby Kim who took the final win with 426 points.



Check out Changmin's cover and the original by Yoon Si Nae below.