Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Sony Music Korea confirmed as investor and distributor of Kang Daniel's solo debut album 'Color on Me'

On July 18, Sony Music Entertainment Korea confirmed to various media outlets that the company has officially decided to invest in and act as the distributor of Kang Daniel's upcoming solo debut album, 'Color on Me'. 

Despite his legal struggles earlier this year involving his former label LM Entertainment, and the decision to establish his own, independent label Konnect Entertainment, Kang Daniel continued to pursue his solo debut with focus and determination. Now, the star is awaiting his full return to the entertainment industry in approximately one more week, with the release of his 1st mini album, produced by Divine Channel

Best of luck to Kang Daniel on his solo debut, set for this July 25 at 6 PM KST!

