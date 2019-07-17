Hara to attend ex-boyfriend Choi's 3rd sexual violence court hearing as a witness

On July 18, singer/actress Hara will be attending the Seoul central district court's 3rd hearing regarding her ex-boyfriend Choi's criminal charges including sexual violence, physical violence, threatening, vandalizing private belongings, etc.

Hara will be appearing in court as a witness in Choi's latest hearing, and her witness statement as well as the full hearing will take place in private, per prosecution's request. Previously, Hara's legal representative delivered the singer/actress's wishes to appear in court once she recovers her health.

Meanwhile, during his 1st and 2nd court hearings, Choi denied all of his criminal charges excluding the vandalization of private belongings.

