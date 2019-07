We've been seeing more and more K-pop-global crossover collaborations and Seventeen's rapper Vernon is the next idol to join the list!

Vernon had previously told his fans to listen to Tobi Lou and connected with the American rapper to finish a track titled "Looped Up". Tobi Lou talked about how his connection to K-pop was very organic and that he was excited to drop the track with Vernon soon.

Check out the video below for more information on their release with Amazon Music.