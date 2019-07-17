Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Pentagon's Kino impresses with dance covers of TWICE and Red Velvet on 'Weekly Idol'

Pentagon is currently promoting their most recent mini-album 'SUM(ME:R)' on broadcasts and variety shows, which means fans get to see more of their antics!

Fans were particularly delighted to see member Kino show off his adorable dancing skills as he dances to "TT" by TWICE and "Ice Cream Cake" by Red Velvet on the July 17 broadcast of 'Weekly Idol'. He also stated that he feels no pressure because his image is seen is "not funny" and is happy to give big reactions to what his other members say. 

Kino definitely proved haters wrong with this segment, showing that he definitely has what it takes to entertain a crowd. Check out a clip of the segment below. 

