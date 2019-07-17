Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kang Daniel opens his official Twitter account

Kang Daniel (now going by Daniel K) has opened an official Twitter account!

The incredibly popular idol star has already amassed almost 70,000 followers in the span of less than 5 hours. Fans can now see Daniel's daily life and updates by following him on his newest SNS platform. The account is being run by Konnect Entertainment and announced the opening of Daniel's fan cafe as well. 

Are you excited to see more of Daniel as a solo artist? Follow him here: https://twitter.com/danielk_konnect

Ewa_W18 pts 46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago

Today was such an incredible day! Thank you Daniel for working so hard! We will make sure that your comeback will be epic ❤️

primazaza223 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Kang Daniel / Konnect Ent. official accounts :

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channe...
Twitter : @danielk_konnect (https://twitter.com/danielk_ko...)
IG : https://www.instagram.com/dani...
Website + Fancafe : https://danielk.konnectent.com

