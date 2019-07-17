Kang Daniel opens his official Twitter account

Kang Daniel (now going by Daniel K) has opened an official Twitter account!

The incredibly popular idol star has already amassed almost 70,000 followers in the span of less than 5 hours. Fans can now see Daniel's daily life and updates by following him on his newest SNS platform. The account is being run by Konnect Entertainment and announced the opening of Daniel's fan cafe as well.

Are you excited to see more of Daniel as a solo artist? Follow him here: https://twitter.com/danielk_konnect